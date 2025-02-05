Where Brewers Star Christian Yelich Landed In MLB's Top 100 Ranking
The Milwaukee Brewers have some high-end talent on the roster.
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the team throughout the offseason to this point. The Brewers haven't done much to add to the organization, but that doesn't mean they don't have a lot of talent on the team already.
The Brewers won 93 games last year and 92 in 2023. Clearly, the Brewers have plenty of talent if they are able to reach those thresholds. Although the Brewers lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams, they still have a lot of firepower. MLB Network currently is releasing their yearly list of the top 100 players in the league right now and Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich landed at No. 61 even though he appeared in just 73 games last year.
Yelich was an All-Star in 2024 for the third time in his career. He only played 73 games due to injury, but he was phenomenal over that stretch. He had 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 12 doubles, and slashed .315/.406/.504.
The 33-year-old tallied 2.2 wins above replacement, which is pretty impressive for just 73 games. If he's able to stay healthy in 2025, there's no reason why he can't be even higher on the list next year. There's a lot to like about this Brewers team despite a lot of negative chatter throughout the offseason. Milwaukee should still be considered the top team in the National League Central and Telih is a big reason why.
