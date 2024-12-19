Who Brewers' 'Obvious Choice' Is To Replace All-Star Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers may have traded away one of their best players already this offseason, but that doesn't mean that the team isn't going to be competitive in 2025.
Milwaukee recently traded two-time All-Star to the New York Yankees in a package that landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin with the Brewers. It takes trading away good players to get good players in return.
The Brewers had a real need in the starting rotation and Cortes is a former All-Star who can help in that department. Durbin is a player who could be a key piece in the infield for years to come. It's sad to see Williams go, but the Brewers still are in good shape.
Who will be the team's closer in 2025, though? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak said that four-year veteran Trevor Megill is the "obvious choice."
"Trevor Megill is the obvious choice to replace Williams as closer, but there are others who figure to factor into the back end of games as well," Rosiak said. "If there's one thing that the Brewers have done well over time, it's putting together solid bullpens."
Megill shined for the Brewers in 20224. He had a career year and logged a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances for the Brewers. Megill logged a 50-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 1/3 innings while tallying 21 saves in Williams' absence.
It certainly makes sense that he would be considered to be the team's full-time closer in 2025.
