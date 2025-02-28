Who Will Be Brewers' Opening Day 3rd Baseman? 2 Options Stand Out
The Milwaukee Brewers are hard at work getting for Opening Day.
Milwaukee has already played seven games in Spring Training so far and has another on the schedule for Friday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. With the Brewers, the most intriguing storyline to follow surely is the third base competition.
Who will be the team's Opening Day third baseman? At this time, that question hasn't been answered yet. But, two options stand out. The Brewers acquired Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees and it seems like he has a shot at earning the job and making his big league debut. He can play all over the infield and has done so for Milwaukee throughout the Spring Training action.
Another option is 27-year-old utility man Oliver Dunn. He played in 41 games last year for Milwaukee. It was his first year in the Brewers' system after spending time in the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies' systems.
If the third base job is open, then that would mean that Milwaukee keeps Brice Turang at second base and has Joey Ortiz replace Willy Adames at shortstop.
Milwaukee opened Spring Training action with a lineup that had Turang at second, Ortiz at short, and Durbin at third base.
Durbin has appeared in four games so far and has started at third base twice and second base twice. Dunn has also played in four games including three games at third base and one as designated hitter.
Dunn's offensive numbers have been better than Durbin's so far, but it's been a small sample size. All in all, it seems like the job is going to come down to one of these two guys.
More MLB: Brewers Star Christian Yelich Projected To Have Big Year In 2025