Why Brewers 24-Year-Old Is Most Interesting Player To Watch In Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to look a little different in 2025.
Milwaukee lost star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. It seems like the most likely option is going to be Joey Ortiz taking over the shortstop position this season. It has been confirmed, but it has been speculated about all offseason.
What would that mean for third base? The Brewers landed young infielder Caleb Durbin in a trade with the New York Yankees and haven't made another deal to move the needle since. There's been a lot of chatter about people the Brewers could add, but they haven't added more infield pieces to this point.
That could be a good sign for the 24-year-old. He hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he can play all over the infield and it at least seems like he will have a chance to compete for a solid role on the team on the outside looking in.
In 2024, he finished the season with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 25 doubles, and slashed .275/.388/.451. There was speculation that he could've been in line for the Yankees' starting second base job if he didn't get traded. Now, he's a part of the Brewers' organization and likely will have a chance to compete for a role.
The Brewers have a hole in the infield and haven't made any other additions to this point. That could be a great sign for Durbin if he can make the most of it in Spring Training.
