Why Brewers Can Repeat As NL Central Champs Despite Slow Offseason

The Brewers have a lot going for them heading into the 2025 season

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
If you are a Milwaukee Brewers fan, you should be excited about the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

It has been a slow offseason and there has been a lot of doom and gloom, but there is a lot to like about this Brewers team. Milwaukee won 93 games last year and was the top team in the National League Central.

The Brewers lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams this offseason, but have added Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin, and Milwaukee will get ace Brandon Woodruff back. Milwaukee's rotation was littered with injuries last year, but a rotation with some variation of Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Cortes, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, and maybe DL Hall could be very good. It could be one of the best in the National League overall.

Milwaukee has some serious talent throughout the roster including William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich among others. It's going to be tough to replace Adames, but if the Brewers can get a healthy season out of Yelich, he can help make up for the loss of the infielder.

There is also time left in the offseason to make a move if they want to make another one. Another reason why the Brewers should be considered the top team in the National League Central is because the rest of the division hasn't done much either. The Chicago Cubs added Kyle Tucker but traded Cody Bellinger away. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a whole lot of nothing aside from losing players like Paul Goldschmidt and there could be more subtractions coming. The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates haven't done enough to put them over the top.

The division is Milwaukee's for the taking.

