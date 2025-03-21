Why Brewers Fans Should Be Optimistic Ahead Of 2025 Season
Most of what is read is some what negative when it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers, but that shouldn't be the case.
Milwaukee hasn't won fewer than 86 games in a season and that trend should continue this year. There's an argument that could be made that the Brewers are a better team than they were last year even without Devin Williams and Willy Adames no longer in town.
Williams only appeared in 22 games last year due to injury. He was great when healthy, but Trevor Megill was great filling in for him as well. He had a 2.72 ERA across 48 appearances last year and had 21 saves.
The loss of Adames is going to be felt more. He was great. There is no way around that, he just was great last year. The Brewers lost some offense, but hopefully Jackson Chourio now being in his second season and hopefully more time from Christian Yelich could help replace that production.
The starting rotation is significantly better. That's why the team could be better overall. Brandon Woodruff is coming back to the hill and if he was the only one, they would be significantly better than last year. He's that good. But, the Brewers also have Nestor Cortes and José Quintana coming to town this year.
The Brewers now have a surplus of capable starters so a single injury couldn't kill them. Each day there will be a starter out there capable of bringing a win to Milwaukee.
Plus, the Brewers have a top-tier manager in Pat Murphy.
All in all, there's a lot to like about this team and there's no reason why they can't reach at least the same heights as last year.