Why Brewers Look Like Geniuses After Recent Promotion
The Milwaukee Brewers already are looking like they made the right move recently when it comes to the infield.
Milwaukee has been pretty solid to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season despite pitching injuries. While this is the case, one position that has been a black hole for the Brewers has been third base. The Brewers kicked off the 2025 season with Vinny Capra and Oliver Dunn at the big league level. Neither were hot out of the gate and Dunn recently was sent to the minors.
The Brewers called up 25-year-old Caleb Durbin to replace Dunn on the roster and it already is looking like the right move.
Durbin has appeared in just six games and already has provided more of a spark than the team was already getting. So far in his young career, he's slashing .261/.320/.435 with one homer, three RBIs, one stolen base, and one double. Overall, he's 6-for-23 since making his big league debut on April 18th.
In comparison, Capra is slashing .083/.132/.167 with one homer and three RBIs in 16 games played. Dunn was slashing .167/.205/.222 with six RBIs before going down.
Durbin was the Brewers' big addition of the offseason in the team's trade with the New York Yankees involving Devin Williams. The trade sent Williams -- who has struggled to New York -- and landed Durbin and Nestor Cortes in Milwaukee. It seems like the Brewers have found their answer at third base at least in the short term.
