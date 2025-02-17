Why Brewers Made Right Move Not Signing Another Third Baseman
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do too much throughout the offseason, but they did make one big addition.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. The Brewers lost Willy Adames in free agency and at this moment Joey Ortiz seems like the most likely option to be the team's starting shortstop in 2025. This isn't guaranteed, but it does seem at least likely.
The Brewers have had questions at third base over the last few months. Many speculated that the Brewers should add another third baseman into the mix -- myself included -- but the team may have made the right call not doing so.
The reason why this may have been the right call is Durbin. Milwaukee is loaded with young talent and Durbin could end up being another solid addition to this core. He's just 24 years old, but will be 25 before the season starts.
In 2024, he slashed .275/.388/.451 with 10 home runs, 25 doubles, 60 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in 90 games played. These are some eye-popping numbers for this small sample size. He played 82 games at the Triple-A level and hasn't made his big league debut yet.
Adding another third baseman likely would've blocked Durbin. Now, he has more of a chance of competing for a big role on the team. He's someone who is dynamic on the base paths, has a little bit of pop in his bat, and can play all over the infield. He's someone who could surprise some people throughout the spring.
