Why Brewers Should Give William Contreras $6.5 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have some questions on their hands involving one of the team's top players.
Milwaukee avoided arbitration with five of the team's six arbitration-eligible players on Thursday ahead of the deadline. The only player that the Brewers didn't avoid arbitration with is two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras.
Contreras filed at $6.5 while the Brewers filed at $5.6 million. That's a $900,000 difference that could have an impact on the team overall. If the two sides don't work things out, they will head toward an arbitration hearing. If that happens, Contreras will have to pitch his case for the $6.5 million while the team will have to say why it believes the $5.6 million is what he's actually worth.
The 27-year-old made just over $766K in 2024, so he will be getting a solid raise no matter what. He has earned it. Contreras arguably is the best catcher in baseball and is coming off the best season of his career. He had career-highs across the board including home runs (23), triples (2), RBIs (92), stolen bases (9), walks (78), hits (167), wins above replacement (4.9), and games played (155). He also slashed .281/.365/.466.
The fact that Contreras is in arbitration surely takes away leverage. When he eventually hits free agency, he will end up getting paid much more. J.T. Realmuto currently has a deal that will pay him $23.8 million in 2025. Salvador Perez will make $22 million in 2025. Will Smith will make $11 million in 2025. Contreras is at the same level as a player as those three.
Milwaukee should give him the extra $900K rather than going to a hearing. He has two more years of arbitration-eligibility after this year. Why start on a sour note?
More MLB: Mariners Poach Brewers' 30-Year-Old Hurler, Ex-First-Round Pick