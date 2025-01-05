Why Brewers Should Invest $15 Million In Former All-Star Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have the funds that big-market teams like the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers have so they need to be much more strategic.
Milwaukee can't just hand out nine-figure deals left and right, but the Brewers always find a way to be competitive still. The Brewers won 93 games last season despite very low expectations and could be on a similar path in 2025.
While this is the case, the Brewers should still add one more starting pitcher this offseason. The rotation gave the team some headaches last season. Adding another piece would just help with depth as injuries pop up. It will keep the team afloat and would be a good idea.
The best option out there is Jack Flaherty, but the Brewers likely won't pay what it would cost to get him. One option that could fit is one-time All-Star Michael Lorenzen. He fully transitioned into a starting role in 2022 after spending most of his career in the bullpen.
Since then, he has been very solid. He has logged a 3.90 ERA across 73 total appearances, including 67 starts. He also earned an All-Star nod in 2023. Lorenzen is projected to get a two-year, $15 million deal this offseason by Spotrac.
That is the type of deal the Brewers should make in a heartbeat. He would bring All-Star-level talent to the Brewers' rotation at a significant discount. If the Brewers want to make another run to the playoffs, this is the type of move that should be on their radar.
