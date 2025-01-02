Why Brewers Should Invest In Ex-Yankees $40 Million Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers could surprise some people in 2025.
Milwaukee's roster is full of inexpensive, young pieces. The Brewers already have shown that they can perform with a similar roster after winning 93 games last year. Milwaukee lost some pieces but still can be one of the better teams in the National League, especially if it adds a little more offense.
Because of this, the Brewers should consider signing former San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo spent parts of the last four seasons with the Yankees after being traded from the Cubs in 2021. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner even landed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York, but is available now.
Injuries have slowed him down in a big way. But, when he was last fully healthy in 2022 he launched 32 home runs and drove in 75 RBIs. Rizzo would be a great guy to bring in because he could provide an important voice in the clubhouse while seeing time at first base and designated hitter.
There has been some chatter about the possibility of a trade involving Rhys Hoskins. That seems unlikely at this point, but even still it could make sense to bring in Rizzo. He could be more of a role player while relieving Hoksins or seeing a lot of time at designated hitter if Christian Yelich doesn't
He's a veteran slugger who could be had for cheap. There was chatter about the Brewers having some interest in Paul Goldschmidt so clearly there at least was some interest in the first base position at one point this offseason. Maybe Rizzo could help.
