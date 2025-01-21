Why Brewers Should Reunite With $8.5 Million Former All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation could use one more depth piece this offseason.
Milwaukee added Nestor Cortes into the mix in the team's trade with the New York Yankees involving star closer Devin Williams. Brandon Woodruff missed the 2024 season and will be back into the fold for the 2025 season.
Even with both hurlers expected to play a big role in 2025, more depth seems necessary. One move that seems like it could be easy is a reunion with former All-Star Wade Miley. The 38-year-old was with the Brewers last season but was only able to make two starts due to injuries.
Miley made $8.5 million in 2024 and after missing much of the season it wouldn't be a shock to see him get less than that now. Miley is a 14-year Major League Baseball veteran with a career 4.07 ERA. In 2023, he made 23 starts with Milwaukee and had a 3.14 ERA. Miley had a 79-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
The veteran starter hinted that he would be open to a possible return to the Brewers. If Milwaukee is going to make any moves, this seems like one that could be easily done and not break the bank. The Brewers can afford to make a move although they haven't done much to this point. A reunion with Miley may not be a big, flashy move, but it still would be something that could help the club in 2025.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees $11.5 Million Hurler Should Be Fit For Brewers After 2.11 ERA