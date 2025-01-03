Why Brewers Should Sign Ex-Red Sox Starter To $60 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers may not be a team that is going to hand out a nine-figure deal this offseason, but there are players out there worth investing in at lower rates.
Milwaukee has added one starting pitcher this offseason already by acquiring Nestor Cortes from the New York Yankees. While this is the case, the starting rotation gave the club some fits last year and it wouldn't hurt to add another capable starter.
On the bright side, the Brewers should get All-Star Brandon Woodruff back on the mound this year. There still are question marks about the overall rotation depth, though. One starter on the open market who could help right now would be former Boston Red Sox hurler Nick Pivetta.
He appeared in 27 games last year and logged a 4.14 ERA. His advanced metrics were even better than his typical statistics. Pivetta is a big-game pitcher who is projected to land a four-year, $60 million deal this offseason and the Brewers should consider giving it to him.
In this scenario, the Brewers would have to give up a draft pick because Pivetta turned down the qualifying offer. But, it still would make sense. Pivetta is just 31 years old and is someone who could help for a few years. Woodruff certainly could return to form in 2025 and look like a star again but then there's no telling if he will be back in 2026.
Pivetta is a guy who could help in 2025 and make things easier beyond that if Woodruff were to leave. He should be an option for the Brewers if they want to try to make a run in 2025.
More MLB: Brewers-Rangers Swing Trade To Send 27-Year-Old To Milwaukee