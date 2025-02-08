Why Brewers Should Sign Ex-Yankees All-Star Before Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking for a way to add one more reliever before Spring Training gets here.
There are just a few days to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training and there are a few players out there who could still help the Brewers wanted to make one more move. One player who is out there for the taking is one-time All-Star David Robertson.
He's a 16-year big league veteran and got his lone All-Star nod in 2011 as a member of the New York Yankees. Robertson spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and logged a 3.00 ERA across 68 appearances. The Brewers should have a solid bullpen already for the 2025 campaign, but Devin Williams no longer is a member of the organization.
Milwaukee could replace him with Trevor Megill. Megill certainly could do a good job, but even if they move him into the closer role, they are done one high-leverage arm. Robertson is still looking for a new home and adding someone like him would give Milwaukee another dependable bullpen arm.
The Brewers have won the National League Central in two straight years but things have tightened up this offseason with the Chicago Cubs closing the gap. Adding someone like Robertson would be a likely cheap way to add another player who could have a solid impact in 2025.
Milwaukee has done almost nothing in free agency. Robertson should be in consideration for the team.
