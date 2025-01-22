Why Brewers Should Sign Mets Starter, Ex-All-Star After 3.75 ERA Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have the means to go out and make another move.
Milwaukee added a starter in Nestor Cortes and should get Brandon Woodruff back into the fold. While this is the case, the Brewers' starting rotation seems like it could use one more piece if the club wants to be considered one of the contenders in the National League.
One affordable starter the Brewers should consider is José Quintana. He spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets and is coming off a campaign in which he logged a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts.
Quintana now is 35 years old and is projected to land a two-year deal worth just over $16 million. If you can get a veteran starter and former All-Star for roughly $8 million per year, you absolutely should make that move. Especially if he can go out and give you an ERA below 4.00.
The veteran starter hasn't had an ERA above 3.75 since 2021 when he spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
If the Brewers want to make a move, this is the type of deal that wouldn't cost a lot but could have a huge impact. Part of the reason why the Mets were able to turn things around last year and make a run is because Quintana was a dependable option for them on the mound every fifth day.
Milwaukee has a lot going for it but it should make a move.
