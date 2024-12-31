Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Why Brewers Should Sign One-Time All-Star Pitcher Kyle Gibson

The Brewers should look into signing the former All-Star

Sep 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) looks on after giving up a solo home run to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
If the Milwaukee Brewers want to make any more additions this offseason, they should look to the starting rotation.

Milwaukee has the tools to compete for another National League Central title in 2024 but it wouldn't hurt to add some more depth. If the Brewers agree and also want to add more pitching, they should look to someone who they competed against in the division last year.

Veteran hurler and one-time All-Star Kyle Gibson called the St. Louis Cardinals home in 2024. He made 30 starts and had a 4.24 ERA while logging a 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 2/3 innings pitched.

Gibson has been known as a reliable guy who is going to eat up innings every fifth day. Milwaukee could use someone like him. Gibson is a guy who wouldn't cost much after making $12 million in 2024 with the Cardinals.

St. Louis turned down the club option on his deal and he still is available in free agency. Gibson now is 37 years old and hasn't made less than 30 starts in a season since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Brewers already have added one starter this offseason in Nestor Cortes. It wouldn't hurt to also add someone like Gibson because of the fact that the team dealt with a flurry of injuries last year.

The Brewers are a team capable of winning the division and over 90 games in 2025 again. But, injuries to the staff would immediately impact this. A reliable option like Gibson surely could help keep the team afloat.

