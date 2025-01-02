Why Brewers Should Sign Projected $29 Million 4-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away star closer Devin Williams this offseason in a blockbuster swap with the New York Yankees.
Williams is one of the best closers in baseball and is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers' bullpen was second in baseball in the regular season with a 3.11 ERA. Now that he is gone, the Brewers' bullpen still can be very good.
If the Brewers want to replace Williams with an internal candidate, Trevor Megill could be that guy. He had a 2.72 ERA last season in 48 appearances. There are external options looking into as well.
If the Brewers want to bring another hurler to town, Milwaukee should sign former Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox star Kenley Jansen. He is one of the better free agents available but hasn't been discussed much this offseason.
Jansen had a 3.29 ERA last season across 54 appearances and is projected to land a two-year, $29 million deal by Spotrac. Part of the reason why the Brewers dealt Williams away is because he is one year away from free agency and likely will land a massive deal.
Adding Jansen to pair with Megill would be a much cheaper option but the team wouldn't sacrifice much production. They would still have an All-Star closer to secure the end of games. Milwaukee has a chance to win the National League Central again in 2025 and shouldn't just settle this offseason. The Brewers should be aggressive and adding Jansen could help.
