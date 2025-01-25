Why Brewers Should Sign Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter After 4.14 ERA Season
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't enter the offseason needing to go give out a nine-figure deal in order to contend in 2025.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which it won 93 games and was the top team in the National League Central. The Brewers surely have lost some important pieces this offseason, but Milwaukee is still built to win now and should be very good in 2025.
This isn't an indication that the team shouldn't add any pieces. The Brewers have a well-built roster but still could use another starting pitcher. They just didn't need to go out and hand out a mega deal like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried got. The Brewers more so need someone who can come in and second the middle of the rotation or add depth in the back.
Because of this, the Brewers should have their eyes on former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. He's arguably the second-best starting pitcher still available in free agency behind Jack Flaherty. He has the qualifying offer attached which complicates things, but the closer we get to Spring Training, the more likely it is that he will have to settle for a short-term deal.
Pivetta made just $7.5 million last year and finished the season with a 4.14 ERA across 27 total appearances, including 26 starts. He may not have the biggest name out there, but he could help secure the Brewers' starting rotation. Milwaukee hasn't done pretty much anything in free agency and could afford to hand out a short-term deal.
