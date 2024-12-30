Why Brewers Should Sign Six-Time All-Star Slugger JD Martinez
The Milwaukee Brewers could use one more slugger before Spring Training gets here.
Milwaukee has a lot of talent but has to find a way to replace Willy Adames' 32 home runs and 112 RBIs from last season. The Brewers aren't going to make a splashy, expensive addition at this point, but there are a handful of options that could help with this issue.
One who should be considered above all else is six-time All-Star JD Martinez. He is 37 years old so he won't cost much at this point in his career but he is still a capable hitter. He had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2024 with the New York Mets. The season before he was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he hit 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs.
Martinez is projected to get a one-year, $9.5 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. If the Brewers want to add a boost at designated hitter, Martinez should be the guy. He's out there now and is available in free agency.
The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and won the National League Central division. They are in a position to be in a similar spot in 2025. Adding Martinez certainly could help with this. He's a 14-year big league veteran and has had a ton of success. He's an All-Star, World Series champion, and one of the most successful sluggers in recent memory. The Brewers should go get him.
