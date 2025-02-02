Why Brewers Should Take Chance On 9-Time All-Star At Discount
It certainly would be nice if the Milwaukee Brewers were able to add another reliever to the bullpen.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams away and hasn't done much to replace him at this time. The Brewers do have Trevor Megill who could do a great job as closer. But, even if he does switch to that role full-time, it would be great to add another high-leverage hurler.
If the Brewers wanted, it also could make sense to add a veteran closer if the team wanted to go that route.
There are players available who could help. One player who should be considered is nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.
He didn't have a good 2024 season. Kimbrel had a 5.33 ERA across 57 total appearances. While this is the case, he has been one of the best closers in baseball over the last 15 years. If there is a team that could get him back on track, it would be the Brewers.
Milwaukee has done a phenomenal job in recent years building out the bullpen. Adding someone like Kimbrel to the mix could be a cheap option as he's 36 years old and coming off potentially the worst season of his career. But, he did have a 3.26 ERA in 2023 across 71 appearances so it wouldn't be a shock if he had something left in the tank.
The Brewers haven't done pretty much anything in free agency. Adding Kimbrel could be a low-risk, high-reward move.
More MLB: Brewers Avoid Distraction, Agree To New Deal With William Contreras