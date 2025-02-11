Why Brewers Should Take Last-Second Flier On Ex-Cardinals, Yankees Vet
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't done much in free agency at all but should be in the market for one more hurler before Spring Training fully kicks off.
The real action is starting to kick off across basbeall this week and we've already started to a see plenty of last-second moves. There are a lot of players out there looking for a new home and the Brewers should be looking. One player who would make sense for Milwaukee is veteran reliever Keynan Middleton.
He's a seven-year big league veteran but missed the 2024 season after signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. The last time he pitched in a big league game was in 2023 after being traded from the Chicago White Sox to the New York Yankees.
Middleton made 12 appearances down the stretch with the Yankees and had a 1.88 ERA while compiling a 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, he finished the 2023 season with a 3.38 ERA in 51 outings with the Yankees and White Sox. He has a career 3.84 ERA in seven seasons and still is available in free agency.
The Brewers have shown in recent years that one of their strengths are building solid bullpens. Adding someone like Middleton for Spring Training would be a low-risk move with plenty of upside. At this point, it wouldn't be shocking if it only took a minor league deal to get Middleton in free agency.
Should the Brewers consider something like that?
