Why Projected $15 Million 8-Time All-Star Should Be Realistic for Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't done anything in free agency so far but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't.
Milwaukee has a chance to be one of the better teams in the National League in 2025 and should be looking for ways to add reinforcements. The Brewers have a lot of exciting, young talent at their disposal and should invest in this roster.
The Brewers won 93 games last year and could be close to as good this year. Adding another piece to the rotation should be a priority. Max Scherzer still is out there in free agency and would make sense for the Brewers.
He's projected to land just a one-year, $15 million deal. He wouldn't impact the team in the long term but would give the Brewers another big piece to help them get back to the top of the NL Central division. The Brewers aren't going to be a team that spends like the Los Angeles Dodgers ever but that doesn't mean they should just sit back and do nothing.
Milwaukee absolutely could afford a $15 million deal with someone like Scherzer even as a smaller-market team. The Brewers could be very good in 2025 and adding someone like Scherzer would only help. Plus, he's accomplished pretty much everything in baseball you can as a pitcher and could help mentor the young players on the roster.
The Brewers have a bright future but should look to invest further in the team.
More MLB: 1 Bold, 1 Realistic, 1 Boring Prediction For Brewers To Finish Offseason