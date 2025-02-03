Will Brewers Make Any Big Moves? Why It May Not Be Necessary
The Milwaukee Brewers should enter the 2025 season as the favorites in the National League Central.
Much has been made about how the Brewers haven't really done much in free agency. That is true and still is somewhat surprising. There are players out there that could help this team, but the Brewers haven't shown any indication that they are willing to really spend much this offseason.
While this is the case, Brewers fans should still be excited heading into the 2025 campaign. The Brewers won 93 games last season but had questions in the starting rotation. Milwaukee added Nestor Cortes to the mix this offseason and Brandon Woodruff should be back in the fold early in 2025 as well.
The rotation does seem to be in a pretty good spot. There have been questions about the infield with Willy Adames gone. He is a big loss for the Brewers, but Caleb Durbin could be an intriguing option to fill in for Milwaukee. The Brewers could use Durbin at third base, although he hasn't made his big league debut yet.
Losing Adames is tough, but the Brewers can make up for the loss of his offense. If Yelich can appear in more than 73 games, he should help fill in for Adames. Plus, Jackson Chourio will be 21 years old this season and should be able to take another step forward after a phenomenal rookie year.
The Brewers have a lot of talent and realistically should be around the same level as they were last year. They haven't made themselves significantly better by any means, but they also aren't much worse. Because of this, they should still be in good shape in the division.
