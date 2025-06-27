Will Brewers Swing Blockbuster Trade? Insider Hints 'Long Shot'
Most the trade buzz around the Milwaukee Brewers had had to do with All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta this offseason.
He's having arguably the best season of his career so far and has been consistently great for Milwaukee. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he's cheap and cost-controlled for the 2026 season as well. Although there's been a lot of buzz out there, the New York Post's Jon Heyman called a deal a "long shot."
"The struggling Rangers made a non-guaranteed offer to J.D. Martinez, who continues to work out in Miami in case the right deal comes along," Heyman said. "Some A’s are less than thrilled with their makeshift Sacramento ballpark. Issues range from the mound to the clubhouse.
"Luis Severino is a trade candidate. His home-road splits (2.27 ERA on the road, 6.79 at home) are instructive. With Paul Skenes and Chris Sale off the market, Freddy Peralta a trade long shot and Seth Lugo only an outside possibility, Sandy Alcantara might be the only ace traded. He’s been solid four straight starts."
This absolutely makes sense. The Brewers have a 45-36 record. Although Peralta would surely bring back a pretty penny on the trade market, Milwaukee has a good chance of making the playoffs this year and Peralta could easily help next season as well.
If the Brewers were closer to .500 or below it, then it would make sense to deal him. But, not the way the standings currently stand.
