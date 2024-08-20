World Series Champion Reportedly In Brewers Price Range, Club Should Pursue This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers have lacked a star starting pitcher since trading away right-hander Corbin Burnes last offseason. Could they sign a rotation-stabilizing pitcher this winter with star-level upside?
A little over two months until the end of the 2024 postseason, it may be time for Milwaukee's front office to start thinking about the 2025 campaign and beyond.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel made an early ranking of where some notable names could be anticipating their contracts to be valued and Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi may be within Milwaukee's price range -- the 34-year-old was estimated between $40 million to $80 million.
Eovaldi has a 3.76 ERA with a 123-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 127 innings across 22 games this season.
The righty's 2025 campaign will be his age-35 season but he can still compete at a high level and would be a valuable addition to the Brew Crew's rotation for years to come.
The former World Series Champion would be smart to consider a contract with the Brew Crew, a club that boasts young talent and one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball.
Milwaukee would be adding a veteran who is one of the best competitors in the postseason and could be paired with the highly-touted prospect Jacob Misiorowski -- a right-hander who is expected to be a large part of the team's rotation next season.
