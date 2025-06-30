Yankees 1st-Round Pick Getting First MLB Shot With Brewers
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers may be giving themselves a little more depth at the big leauge level.
Milwaukee signed former New York Yankees first-round pick Anthony Seigler to a minor league deal back in November and he has been with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds so far this season. Seigler has played in 63 games and has slashed .277/.416/.465 with seven homers, 35 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 11 doubles, and four triples.
He's done enough that the Brewers are reportedly calling him to the big leagues, according to Beisbolfr.com's Francys Romero.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up third baseman and catcher Anthony Seigler to MLB, per sources," Romero said.
As of writing, the team hasn't made any official announcement and therefore nothing can be confirmed until then.
Seigler was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft with the No. 23 overall pick. He was in the Yankees' system up until this past offseason but never made it past Double-A. This season has been the best of his professional career so it's not too shocking that this is the year he is getting his shot. He's just 26 years old and can play all over. In 2025 alone, he has seen time in the minors at second base, shortstop, third base, catcher, and designated hitter.
Now, he reportedly will get a shot to see what he can do at the big league level with Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Star Could Be Nearing End Of Road With Milwaukee