Yankees Among Teams Linked To Brewers In 'Overwhelming' Trade Talks
The Milwaukee Brewers will be one of the more intriguing teams in baseball over the next few weeks.
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are in full swing and with all of the top executives in baseball together, there unsurprisingly have been a lot of rumors already coming out of Dallas, Texas.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and certainly could be in a similar position in 2025 despite losing Willy Adames already. The Brewers are loaded with a ton of young talent, but could they cut ties with another star?
Brewers star closer Devin Williams reportedly has attracted "overwhelming" trade interest at the Winter Meetings including the New York Yankees, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.
"Devin Williams is attracting an overwhelming amount of interest on the trade market, with at least 10 teams contacting the Milwaukee Brewers about the star closer, league sources said," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "According to league sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in Williams, a two-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League’s top reliever."
It's not too shocking that the Yankees have been brought up as a fit for Williams and have shown interest. New York had Clay Holmes begin the 2024 season as the team's closer before he was demoted. He also left the organization this offseason to sign with the New York Mets.
The Yankees need to address the closer position and are desperate after losing Juan Soto to add more pieces to the organization. Milwaukee should keep Williams, but if a team like New York blows it away, why not at least listen?
More MLB: Dodgers Eyeing Brewers 1.83-ERA Star In Potential Blockbuster Trade