Yankees Castoff Gives Brewers Reason To Play Things Safe At Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to reap the rewards of a pivotal trade with the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee sent closer Devin Williams to the Bronx for Nestor Cortés Jr. and Caleb Durbin back on December 13. At the time, Cortés was seen as the centerpiece for the Brewers in the deal.
The opposite has proven true. Cortés has missed much of the year due to injury (though a return is imminent), while Durbin has defied all expectations and performed like a rising star, particularly lately.
On Friday night, Durbin was a one-man offense for the Brew Crew, driving in both of Milwaukee’s runs in a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. It was the Brewers' eighth-straight victory.
On Saturday, 620 WTMJ’s Brandon Sneide accurately described Durbin as “carrying the offense” versus LA during a new episode of the Locked On Brewers podcast. Durbin doubled to left field in the fifth inning, scoring Isaac Collins, and then solo homered in the seventh. In the words of Sneide, Durbin hit an “absolute dart to center field for 410 feet.”
Durbin was 2-for-4 on the night. The third baseman is now batting .265 with a .732 OPS on the season to go along with five home runs, 34 RBI, and eight stolen bases in 238 at-bats. One fan calling in to Sneide’s podcast on Saturday said something interesting about Durbin: “People keep saying we need a bat at third base. I have to disagree. Durbin has the clutch gene.”
It does get one thinking whether the Brewers could accidentally subtract by adding something to their torrid lineup before July 31. It might be best to let Durbin and Co. keep mashing and leave the roster as is.
