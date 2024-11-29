Yankees 'Could' Be Team To Watch For Potential Brewers Blockbuster
If the Milwaukee Brewers decide to make star closer Devin Williams available through a trade this offseason there surely will be plenty of teams open to a possible deal.
Williams is a two-time All-Star, two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award winner, and has a career 1.83 ERA in six seasons with the Brewers. There has been a lot of chatter about his future. Will he get traded this offseason? Will he get moved at the deadline? Could he stick around for the foreseeable future?
It really isn't clear at this point, although there have been reports that the Brewers would prefer to keep him around at least this offseason.
If the Brewers do decide to make a move, though, ESPN's David Schoenfield suggested the New York Yankees as a trade fit.
"One trade option: closer Devin Williams, who will earn close to $8 million in his final year of arbitration," Schoenfield said. "The Brewers could just run out the clock with him, as they did with Adames. Or they could trade him before free agency, as they did with Josh Hader. But what they probably won't want to do is trade Williams in the middle of the season, as they did with Hader in 2022. Trade candidates could include the Yankees, (Boston Red Sox), (Toronto Blue Jays), (Los Angeles Dodgers) and (Philadelphia Phillies), among others."
Williams is a star and the Yankees may have a need at closer with Clay Holmes hitting free agency. Don't be shocked if chatter picks up even more over the next few months.
