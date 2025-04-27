Yankees Make Shocking Decision After Big Brewers Trade
The New York Yankees clearly wanted to add a big-time closer this offseason after losing Clay Holmes and the move hasn't worked out so far.
New York traded Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers for All-Star closer Devin Williams. He was phenomenal in his six-year run with the Brewers. That hasn't been the case so far this season with the Yankees. He has an 11.25 ERA across 10 appearances. In comparison, he had a 1.83 ERA in six years with Milwaukee across 241 appearances.
It just hasn't been his season so far and the Yankees are now moving him out of the closer role, at least in the short term, as shared by YES Network's Jack Curry.
"(Aaron Boone) spoke to Williams and said he wants the reliever to build some momentum in non-save situations and get back to the elite form he’s shown during his career," Curry shared.
Now, that's pretty shocking. It's not surprising from the perspective that his performance hasn't been up to par, but it's been pretty shocking to see someone who arguably has been the best closer of the last six years to have such a significant drop-off so far this season. He's just 30 years old and likely will be fine in the long run, but this has been pretty surprising to see from the outside looking in.
Cortes is injured so he hasn't done much for the Brewers but Durbin has been pretty good so far. It looks like Milwaukee won the deal.
More MLB: Brewers Wanted 7-Time All-Star Before Yankees Deal: Insider