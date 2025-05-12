Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Yankees Might Pursue Brewers 'Bedrock' Starter Via Bold Trade

Milwaukee could surprisingly end up selling in July...

Mar 23, 2017; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; New York Yankees helmet, bat and bags lay on the field prior to their spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Could the Milwaukee Brewers surprisingly become trade partners with the New York Yankees this summer?

Milwaukee entered Monday with a 20-21 record, three games back of the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs. 

There’s no way that the Brewers would become sellers before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline … right?

It’s not impossible, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, who speculated on Monday that the Brewers might follow the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2024 strategy of capitalizing on a seller’s market. With the Cubs surging, Milwaukee’s playoff hopes could wane, prompting a bold move.

“Freddy Peralta has been one of the league’s best starters this year, and he’s earning a very affordable $8 million this year, with Milwaukee holding an $8 million option for next season,” Olney wrote.

“For the Yankees, he could be a bedrock behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. If Peralta stays healthy, his value will never be higher than it is now."

Peralta, 28, is 4-2 this season with a sparkling 2.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched for the Brew Crew. In 186 career appearances (799 2/3 innings), Peralta is 57-38 with a 3.70 ERA.

Milwaukee could demand a haul of top prospects from the Yankees for Peralta.

However, trading Peralta carries risks. Milwaukee’s rotation, already reliant on young arms, would take a massive hit, and fans might balk at moving a homegrown star. Yet, with Peralta’s value at its peak, as Olney notes, the Brewers might seize this chance.

