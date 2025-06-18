Yankees Predicted To Poach 29-Year-Old Ace From Brewers Via Trade
What are the Milwaukee Brewers going to do at the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Brew Crew entered Wednesday with a 39-35 record on the season.
They are in second place in the National League Central, 6.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee is in contention but faces tough decisions about its roster as the deadline looms less than six weeks away.
With a history of moving key players before they hit free agency, Milwaukee could make a big splash in July.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently weighed in on the Brewers’ strategy, predicting they might trade their ace.
“Like the (Tampa Bay) Rays, the Brewers have a history of dealing players as they get closer to free agency (see Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams), though trading (Freddy) Peralta would be a bold move given that Milwaukee sits only 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot," Feinsand wrote.
"Still, with an $8 million salary in 2025 and an $8 million club option for 2026, Peralta would surely draw interest from teams looking for controllable pitching, which is always a popular target around the Trade Deadline. Potential fits: (Toronto) Blue Jays, (Atlanta) Braves, (Baltimore) Orioles, (New York) Yankees.”
Could the Yankees pry Peralta away from Milwaukee?
The 29-year-old right-hander has been huge for the Brewers, posting a 6-4 record, 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts in 15 starts this season.
The Yankees would love to insert Peralta into their rotation behind Carlos Rodón and Max Fried, but it'll likely take a beefy package to get Milwaukee to give up their stud starter.
