Yankees Urged To Land $8 Million Brewers Superstar In Surprise Blockbuster
Will the Milwaukee Brewers end up trading away one of their biggest superstars this winter?
Milwaukee has some big question marks. The Brewers should be able to make some noise in the National League Central once again in 2025 after racking up 93 wins in 2024. While this is the case, trade rumors are already running rampant.
The Brewers are in an interesting spot, and some have wondered if the club would consider trading superstar closer Devin Williams. Milwaukee recently declined his club option for the 2025 season. There's still a chance he will be back in 2025, but there also has been trade chatter.
Newsweek's Zach Pressnell urged the New York Yankees to swing a blockbuster deal for the superstar this winter.
"The New York Yankees are one of the more aggressive teams pursuing bullpen help during the early stages of free agency this offseason," Pressnell said. "New York doesn't have a true closer, though Luke Weaver stepped up in a big way down the stretch. Weaver is likely more of a seventh or eighth-inning guy than a World Series closer.
"New York has the prospect capital to get a deal done with Milwaukee. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is going to be negotiating with top free agent position players this winter, likely spending a lot of money to bring top talent in. Acquiring a closer through a trade would be a dream come true for manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees."
Could a major trade be on the way?
