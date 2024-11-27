Yankees Urged To Sign Brewers Star To Projected $189 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers clearly are going to look different in 2025.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and certainly could contend for the top spot in the National League Central once again in 2025, but it seems like it is going to do so without the services of star shortstop Willy Adames.
Adames clubbed 32 home runs in 2024 and drove in 112 runs in 161 games played. It will be very tough to make up for that production, but he is a free agent with ties all over the place with speculation running rampant about where he will sign.
Until he actually signs with another club, anything can happen. But it really doesn't seem likely that he is going to return to Milwaukee with all of the reports of a mega deal on the way.
Things are starting to heat up across Major League Baseball and ESPN's David Schoenfield made a list of "one big move" each team should make this offseason. He urged the New York Yankees to sign Adames to a projected $189 million deal.
"New York Yankees sign SS/3B Willy Adames (7 years, $189 million)," Schoenfield said. "How might the Yankees pivot if they don't sign (Juan Soto)? His departure would leave a gaping hole in the outfield, but they also have other big holes at first base and elsewhere in the infield with Gleyber Torres a free agent. Soto is irreplaceable on a one-for-one basis, so the Yankees would use the money meant for Soto to sign multiple players.
"Let's start with Adames, who would shift from shortstop to third base, which would then give the Yankees the option to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to either center field (with Aaron Judge sliding back to right) or second base."
The Yankees could have money to burn if Soto signs elsewhere. It would be hard for Milwaukee to compete with the amount of money that the Yankees could offer. A deal like this would be contingent on Soto's plans, but it does make sense and isn't the first time the Yankees have been linked to Adames.
