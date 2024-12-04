Potential Brewers-Phillies Deal Suggested To Bring All-Star To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have a big question to sort out in the infield.
Willy Adames has been the team's starting shortstop since being acquired in 2021. He has developed into one of the top offensive shortstops in baseball but is a free agent and doesn't seem likely to return.
The Brewers have internal candidates to replace him, like Joey Ortiz, but no matter what happens the infield will look different. It could make sense for the Brewers to bring another piece to town and MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams suggested Milwaukee as one of his "clear fits" for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm.
"Brewers: The Brewers aren’t going to re-sign Adames at market value," Adams said. "They’re fortunate to have two shortstop-caliber infielders elsewhere on the diamond in third baseman Joey Ortiz and Platinum Glove winner Brice Turang. Moving Turang to another position after that Platinum Glove might be a reach, but Ortiz could slide from third base to shortstop and give the Brewers the freedom to look for more offense at third base.
"Bohm’s salary is modest enough for the Brewers to stomach. There will be natural Bohm/Devin Williams speculation with both being trade candidates, but the Brewers have some younger arms they could dangle if they prefer not to deal from the big league roster."
Bohm earned his first All-Star nod in 2024 and is just 28 years old. He had 15 home runs and 97 RBIs across 143 games played. If he's available, as rumors have said he is, maybe the Brewers should get involved.
