Brewers Slugger Jumps From Unranked To No. 2 Prospect In New Farm System Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers saw the emergence of rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio last season. Another prospect within the farm system has the potential for a similar breakout season soon.
MLB Pipeline released their annual preseason rankings, which included a previously unranked prospect vaulting all the way up to No. 2 in the Brewers system.
"At this time last year, outfielder Jackson Chourio was considered the Brewers’ top prospect and clocked in at No. 2 overall on the Top 100 before he put together a 20-20 season as a rookie in the NL Central," MLB.com's Sam Dykstra wrote Tuesday morning. "Now, shortstop Jesús Made has emerged as a top talent from the Dominican Summer League who’s about to take several plus tools to the States."
Made hit .331 with 21 extra-base hits including six home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.012 OPS in 51 games for in the Dominican Summer League last year at the Rookie level.
Made has been making waves within Milwaukee's farm system, quickly becoming a name to keep tabs on. The 17-year-old sits behind catcher Jeferson Quero with the No. 1 spot and in front of shortstop Cooper Pratt at No. 3.
We should expect to see the shortstop progress throughout the Brewers' minor league system throughout the 2025 campaign, and it will be interesting to see which level of the minors Made will begin the upcoming season at, and more importantly, where he ends the 2025 campaign.
