Brewers Top Pitching Prospect Shines Against Athletics, Making Case For 2025 Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers' young stars have been shining thus far in spring training, and their top-pitching prospect continued the trend in his third outing of the year thus far.
The Brewers identity as of late has been highlited by maginificent play from some of their younger players, most notably outfielder Jackson Chourio. However, the club has a budding star on the mound that is certainly someone to keep an eye on.
Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was chosen in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft with the 63rd overall pick, and has been quickly making a name for himself in the minors.
His most recent outing was arguably one of the best in his young career so far, and he showed why he will likely be a big leaguer very soon.
Misiorowski struck out three without surrendering a hit or walk in three innings pitched against the Athletics on Thursday afternoon.
The 22-year-old has a very high ceiling and is making a strong case for a call-up to the majors at some point in 2025 -- presuming he doesn't make the roster for Opening Day.
Although it was only a spring training game, Thursday's performance was highly encouraging and might be a glimpse into the young hurler's future potential.
