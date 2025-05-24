Brewers Trade Of $13.07 Million Outfielder Gains Surprising Twist
Back in 2022, the Milwaukee Brewers made a trade to acquire outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox. He was coming off a 31-homer season with Boston, and the Brewers had to give up a few key prospects to acquire him.
Renfroe hit 29 home runs in Milwaukee in 2022, but ended up leaving for the Los Angeles Angels the following offseason.
Milwaukee gave up prospects David Hamilton and Alex Binelas to make the trade happen, and it worked out well for Milwaukee with Renfroe as a rental piece.
However, that trade from 2022 has gained a surprising twist, as the Red Sox just released Binelas to make room for Ryan Noda, who was acquired via trade.
"After acquiring Noda, the Red Sox assigned him to their Triple-A squad, the Worcester Red Sox, and released fellow left-handed first baseman Binelas to make room on the roster. Binelas, an alum of Oak Creek HS, has been a more than solid minor leaguer for the last five seasons and was off to another strong start in 2025. Through 13 games with the WooSox this year, Binelas had posted a .823 OPS," Owen Jonas of FanSided wrote.
As of now, that trade isn't benefitting either the Red Sox or the Brewers. Hamilton is nothing more than a utility piece with Boston, and Renfroe was just let go by the Kansas City Royals.
It will be interesting to see if Hamilton pans out with the Red Sox in the next few years or if he'll suffer the same fate as Binelas.