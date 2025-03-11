Brewers' Young Hurler Drawing Devin Williams Comparisons With Specialty Pitch
The Milwaukee Brewers notably traded away right-hander Devin Williams to the New York Yankees over the winter, but his replacement could be on standby.
For six seasons, Brewers fans enjoyed watching Williams slicing up hitters on the bump with his infamous "Airbender" changeup, but the 2025 campaign will go on without the 30-year-old. Fortunately, the Brew Crew might have a similar pitch coming from a 25-year-old with much to prove.
"The Brewers happen to have an opening at “best changeup” after Williams and his Airbender were traded to the Yankees in December," MLB.com's David Adler and Adam McCalvy wrote Tuesday morning. "The Airbender is a unique pitch, but Yoho's changeup is almost like a slower version with similar movement to Williams’ -- and that's a lot of movement."
"Yoho's changeup drops almost four feet on its way to the plate, and breaks a foot and a half horizontally. The horizontal movement is basically identical to the Airbender, and the vertical movement is close, especially if you adjust for the differences in velocity between the two pitchers. (Williams' changeup doesn't have a chance to drop quite as much as Yoho's because it's thrown harder.)"
Yoho had a 0.94 ERA with a 101-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .151 batting average against and a 0.94 WHIP in 57 2/3 innings across 48 games last season between the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
The righty has big shoes to fill if he's going to replace Williams, a two-time Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year, but the early comparisons are highly encouraging -- and so are his impressive statistics in the minors.
Hopefully, Yoho gets a shot at the majors this season where he can showcase his changeup dubbed the "Yo-Yo" for the world to see.
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Emerging As Pat Murphy's 'Favorite Prospect'