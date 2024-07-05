Brewers' Highly-Touted Prospect Cracks MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Ranking
The Milwaukee Brewers have earned the top spot in the National League Central with a plethora of talent on the field, and have even more coming up their system.
MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect list has been updated, and another one of Milwaukee’s own has earned his spot in the rankings. Shortstop Cooper Pratt was included in the most recent update of the top 100 prospects landing at the No. 96 spot.
Entering Tuesday, Pratt is hitting .313 with 13 extra-base hits including two home runs, 31 RBIs and a .814 OPS in 59 games for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.
The 19-year-old was drafted by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft out of Magnolia Heights High School in Mississippi with the No. 182 overall pick.
Pratt reportedly impressed scouts and has drawn comparisons to the Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson due to his size and athletic ability.
Not only did Pratt land on the top 100 prospect list, but he also received recognition during one of the many MLB All-Star events showcasing young talent throughout the league.
Pratt was invited to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures game where he is currently the only player representing the Brew Crew. The young talent joins catcher Jeferson Quero (No. 22), right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (No. 33) and first baseman Tyler Black (No. 34) on the Top-100 list.
