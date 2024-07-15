Brewers Make 'Surprising' Pick In First Round Of MLB Draft
The Milwaukee Brewers accumulated four picks on the first night of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, and their first was used unexpectedly.
Draft night can always come with surprises, but for the most part, insiders and scouts have a general idea of who will be taken throughout the draft. However, the Brewers used pick No. 17 to draft a high-schooler who wasn't anticipated to go until the second round at the earliest.
"Instead, the Brewers went with (Braylon) Payne, one of the younger players in the draft," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak wrote on Monday morning. "Who features top-end speed and solid contact abilities but was not pegged by national draft outlets to be a first-rounder. "
Payne hit an astounding .531 (51-for-96) with 16 extra-base hits including three home runs, 32 steals and a 7-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The 17-year-old outfielder is not as touted as some of his first-round peers but he does make sense for the Brewers.
"Payne’s profile fits Milwaukee’s draft trends in recent history, too," Rosiak continued. "He isn’t their typical first-round college bat, but scouts rave about his speed, bat-to-ball skills and defense in center field. From Turang to Garrett Mitchell to Sal Frelick, the Brewers have taken high-contact, plus-defense players regularly in recent years with their first pick."
The lefty is one of the youngest players in this year's draft and is committed to the University of Houston -- though he's likely going to sign with Milwaukee instead.
