Brewers' Top Pitching Prospect Takes Next Step Towards Forthcoming MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff was upgraded at the 2024 trade deadline with the additions of Frankie Montas and Nick Mears but the club could be getting another reinforcement soon.
The Brewers have a promising farm system filled with talent that will soon be ready to compete at the major league level, and one pitcher in particular finally received a well-deserved promotion. Milwaukee took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce that Jacob Misiorowski will now suit up for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Misiorowski had a 3.50 ERA with a 105-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .182 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 79 2/3 innings across 19 games for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
The 22-year-old hurler is the second-highest ranked prospect in Milwaukee's farm system, trailing only catcher Jeferson Quero and sits at No. 32 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list.
Misiorowski's promotion opens the door to conversations about a potential late-season call-up to the majors, likely near the middle-to-end of September barring an unsuspected change to the current pitching staff.
If called up, the righty could have a limited role in Milwaukee's talented bullpen or take the mound for a spot start -- presuming the Brewers can remain in control of the National League Central.
More MLB: Royals Land Ex-Brewer's Hurler Amid Strong Season To Bolster Bullpen For Playoff Run