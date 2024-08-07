Here's Where Brewers Farm System Placed In Latest Ranking From MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a lot of success throughout the 2024 campaign, largely due to younger players stepping up and performing at a high level.
The Brewers entered this season with a loaded farm system that ranked No. 5 among all Major League teams. In the latest update, the Brew Crew had quite a fall from grace and are sitting at the No. 17 spot.
"Jackson Chourio and Joseph Ortiz both graduated and Robert Gasser was about to join them before needing Tommy John surgery," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Tuesday Morning. "Mike Boeve and Cooper Pratt are both arrow-up prospects from the 2023 draft class. First-rounder Braylon Payne wasn't expected to be a top-20 pick last month, but he was seen as a top-40 talent and the savings on his pick were spread around the draft, as the Brewers have done in recent years. Blake Burke and Bryce Meccage were the next-best picks in that crop."
Although the Brew Crew was listed as a below-average farm system, there are some names to look out for in the minor leagues who earned spots in the Top 100 Prospect list according to MLB Pipeline.
Catcher Jeferson Quero is ranked No. 21 overall and is Milwaukee's top prospect across the board, righty Jacob Misiorowski is ranked No. 32, first baseman Tyler Black is No. 33 and Pratt jumped into the spotlight at No. 93. Misiorowski was recently promoted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, opening the door for a potential major league debut later this season.
Milwaukee may have dropped in the latest rankings, but there is no question that the club's future is bright.
