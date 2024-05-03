Cardinals Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For White Sox Pitcher If Traded
The St. Louis Cardinal have seen significant improvement from the starting rotation so far this season.
St. Louis had one of the worst rotations in the league last season and it resulted in one of the worst seasons in recent memory. The Cardinals looked to free agency to bolster the rotation and Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson all have impressed in their own way this season.
The Cardinals still are struggling, but not because of the pitching. St. Louis' offense has struggled this season in a major way. While this is the case, the Cardinals have plenty of talent so they should be able to turn things around.
If the Cardinals are in contention for a postseason spot around the trade deadline it could make sense to add rather than subtract. One player who could make some sense is Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. He hasn't appeared in a game yet this season, but could be traded because of the White Sox's struggles, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Among the most obvious trade candidates for the struggling Chicago White Sox include pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Tommy Pham, who both signed one-year contracts after Opening Day," Murray said. "Martin Maldonado figures to be an option for teams needing veteran catching help. One potentially intriguing trade option that teams figure to check in on is Erick Fedde, who signed a two-year, $15 million contract this offseason, and has posted a 2.60 ERA in six starts."
Clevinger was mentioned as a possible free-agent option for St. Louis but he ended up re-signing with the White Sox. If he's going to be traded, St. Louis could make sense because it could never hurt to add more veteran depth down the stretch.
The righty has a career 3.45 ERA in seven seasons and significantly could boost the the back of the Cardinals' rotation. St. Louis needs to get its offense in order first but adding more rotation depth also wouldn't hurt.
