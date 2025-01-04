Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Pursue $7.1 Million Former All-Star To Boost Bullpen

The Cardinals could use another reliever.

Curt Bishop

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) comes off the field after he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) comes off the field after he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have been very quiet this offseason, having not signed any free agents or made any trades. But that doesn't mean they won't make any moves later on in the offseason as spring training approaches.

They likely will only pursue a starting pitcher if one of Erick Fedde or Steven Matz is traded. But they could use some help in the bullpen. Right-hander Andrew Kittredge may not be back in 2025.

On Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed reliever David Robertson as somebody the Cardinals could target as a buy-low option to boost the bullpen.

"Headed toward 40 and his 17th season in the majors, Robertson is coming off one of his best summers despite being on a mediocre team. The right-hander struck out 99 batters in 72 innings for the Rangers as they slid from World Series champion to 78-84. His 33.4% strikeout rate was the fourth-highest of his career, and his walk rate (9.1%) didn’t shift much from his recent seasons," Goold wrote.

"Robertson has 177 saves and a 2.91 ERA in 861 big-league appearances. In the volatile business of bullpen, he’s been a constant for almost two decades."

The 39-year-old right-hander went 3-4 with the Texas Rangers in 2024 and posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. He has closing experience as well and could fill the role if Ryan Helsley is unable to repeat his 2024 success.

Plus, if the Cardinals are out of contention by the trade deadline, they could flip Robertson to a contender for a haul of prospects.

More MLB: Cardinals Advised To Poach Projected $8.8 Million Pitcher From Phillies

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.