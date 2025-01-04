Cardinals Could Pursue $7.1 Million Former All-Star To Boost Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals have been very quiet this offseason, having not signed any free agents or made any trades. But that doesn't mean they won't make any moves later on in the offseason as spring training approaches.
They likely will only pursue a starting pitcher if one of Erick Fedde or Steven Matz is traded. But they could use some help in the bullpen. Right-hander Andrew Kittredge may not be back in 2025.
On Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed reliever David Robertson as somebody the Cardinals could target as a buy-low option to boost the bullpen.
"Headed toward 40 and his 17th season in the majors, Robertson is coming off one of his best summers despite being on a mediocre team. The right-hander struck out 99 batters in 72 innings for the Rangers as they slid from World Series champion to 78-84. His 33.4% strikeout rate was the fourth-highest of his career, and his walk rate (9.1%) didn’t shift much from his recent seasons," Goold wrote.
"Robertson has 177 saves and a 2.91 ERA in 861 big-league appearances. In the volatile business of bullpen, he’s been a constant for almost two decades."
The 39-year-old right-hander went 3-4 with the Texas Rangers in 2024 and posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. He has closing experience as well and could fill the role if Ryan Helsley is unable to repeat his 2024 success.
Plus, if the Cardinals are out of contention by the trade deadline, they could flip Robertson to a contender for a haul of prospects.
More MLB: Cardinals Advised To Poach Projected $8.8 Million Pitcher From Phillies