Ex-Cardinals Projected $91 Million Star Linked To Phillies As Top Landing Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals have gained a reputation for parting with players who thrive embarking on new journies with other organizations.
The most recent example is Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman, who was traded this summer before winning National League Championship Series MVP this postseason.
Another former Cardinals outfielder who succeeded upon leaving St. Louis is available this winter and the Philadelphia Phillies are seen as a front-runner in acquiring the former Cardinals veteran.
"A change of scenery proved to be the perfect tonic for (Tyler) O’Neill, who belted 31 home runs with a .847 OPS in 113 games for the (Boston) Red Sox after a pair of down seasons with St. Louis in 2022-23," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Saturday. "The two-time Gold Glove Award winner topped the 100-game mark for only the second time in his career, and his injury history might hamper his chances of securing a long-term contract. Potential fits: Phillies, Red Sox, (Kansas City) Royals"
O'Neill batted .248 with 148 extra-base hits including 78 home runs, 217 RBIs and a .776 OPS throughout six seasons spent playing for the Cardinals.
According to Spotrac, O'Neill's projected market value is roughly $91 million over a five-year deal, translating to nearly $18 million annually. However, as Feinsand stated, his proneness to injury could negatively impact the 29-year-old's contract negotiations this winter.
The Phillies could use another productive addition to their lineup after the offense went cold during the NL divisional series against the New York Mets, resulting in a heartbreaking elimination for the Philly faithful. When healthy, O'Neill is a force to be reckoned with at the plate, so Philadelphia would be wise to seek a short-term deal with the former St. Louis outfielder.
