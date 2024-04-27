Injured Cardinals Outfielder Could Be In Minor League Games Next Week
The St. Louis Cardinals may finally have reinforcements on the way.
St. Louis hasn't been at full strength for a single game yet this season but it sounds like it will start to get important players back soon. One player who hasn't appeared in a game yet this season is young outfielder Dylan Carlson.
Carlson was expected to be the club's everyday center fielder with Tommy Edman sidelined but he suffered a tough injury of his own and has missed time. It sounds like he could be back soon and could even start playing minor league games next week, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said (center fielder) Dylan Carlson (left shoulder sprain) took (batting practice) off a pitching machine today at Busch Stadium and he’ll do the same on Saturday," Denton said. "He said the hope is Carlson 'will be in some (Minor League) games by next week.'"
Once Carlson is ready to return to the field, he should help give the Cardinals' offense a boost. St. Louis' offense hasn't been as expected so far this season. The club's offense was expected to be a strength for the team but that hasn't been the case so far this season.
A healthy Carlson could help provide solid defense in the outfield while also providing some pop in the lineup. St. Louis is loaded with talent and should be able to compete for a postseason spot and the return of Carlson only will help with that.
