Cardinals $15 Million Starter Listed As Potential Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high as the month of May draws to a close. After falling to 14-19 with a loss on May 2, they have since won 18 of their last 23 games and are now eight games above the .500 mark for the first time since 2022.
Still, while they may have played their way into buyer's territory, that doesn't mean that they won't have other contenders calling about certain pieces at the trade deadline.
One piece may be right-hander Erick Fedde, who is off to a strong start in 2025. Zach Pressnell of FanSided listed Fedde as a possible trade chip.
"Fedde's contract ends at the conclusion of the season and it's unlikely the Cardinals will re-sign him in the offseason. Instead, St. Louis could capitalize on his stretch of hot starts to land a solid return for the expiring pitcher," Pressnell wrote.
"In his place, the Cardinals could look to call up a prospect like Quinn Mathews or Tink Hence when they're fully healthy and back in the swing of things. They could also call up Michael McGreevy to fill a hole left by a trade of Fedde."
Fedde had a career year in 2024 with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, going 9-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts and 177 1/3 innings of work.
This year, he's 3-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He could bring back a decent haul for St. Louis as they try to navigate a transitional season.
More MLB: Cardinals World Series Champion Opens Up About Oli Marmol