Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Still Listed As Possible Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado, even having a deal lined up with the Houston Astros back in December.
However, Arenado voted it down, and when the Astros recently re-engaged St. Louis about a deal following the departure of Alex Bregman, no progress was made.
But that doesn't mean that a trade is impossible. There could always be an injury that caused one of his desired teams to reconsider trading for him.
Caleb Noble of Just Baseball listed the 10-time Gold Glove third baseman as somebody that still could be traded prior to Opening Day.
"This seems like a trade that’s been on the cusp of happening all winter, however Arenado’s no-trade clause in his contract has proven to be a tough hurdle to leap for John Mozeliak and co.
There was a reported deal to the Astros that the 33-year-old kiboshed in December, and since then nothing has really seemed to come to fruition on the trade front," Noble wrote.
"With the Cardinals all but set for a rebuild after back-to-back seasons of disappointing postseason misses, the time for a deal has never been more fitting."
Trading Arenado would allow St. Louis to trim payroll and leave room for at least one free agent addition. They could also then open up third base for either Nolan Gorman or top prospect Thomas Saggese.
Arenado is declining, so it would make sense for the Cardinals to try and move on and focus on a youth movement. We'll see if anything changes.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Be ‘Open’ To $7.5 Million Last-Second Trade