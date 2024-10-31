Cardinals $260 Million Star Reportedly Could Be Traded To Dodgers This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially entered the offseason after the Los Angeles Dodgers captured their eighth World Series title against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers entered the 2024 season with high expectations and they didn't disappoint. Despite battling through various injuries and setbacks, Los Angeles pulled through and must now prepare to defend the title next season.
With the Cardinals looking to reduce payroll and the Dodgers seemingly having endless money to spend, perhaps St. Louis can dump one of their most significant contracts this winter by initiating a blockbuster with the defending World Series champions.
"(Nolan) Arenado, 33, has mentioned repeatedly that he feels the clock on his career ticking, and he wants to be on a team that can compete for a World Series," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when discussing the Cardinals offseason agenda. "Could he be a cheaper option for the (Houston) Astros if they lose free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, or would he consider the Dodgers, (Los Angeles) Angels, (Arizona) Diamondbacks or (Seattle) Mariners?"
Arenado is signed to a complicated eight-year, $260 million deal that keeps him at bay through 2027. It's worth noting that his contract contains a no-trade clause but if he wants to leave, the Cardinals will likely honor his wishes and shop him.
After enduring the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, it's tough to imagine St. Louis getting much in return for trading Arenado, especially when factoring in his complex contract.
Trading Arenado will be motivated by the front office's payroll reduction efforts. As much as St. Louis would love to reel in a haul of top prospects for Arenado, the Cardinals would probably receive more from trading flamethrower Ryan Helsley or three-time All-Star Willson Contreras.
The Dodgers might not need Arenado for next season but if they can acquire him without having to sacrifice much from their No. 5 ranked farm system, a trade could make sense.
